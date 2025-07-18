Clinic brings adaptive water skiing to those with physical disabilities

NMMC Rehabilitation Services helps patients ski and build confidence

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is a great day for water skiing, and 31-year-old Aaron Freppon is ready.

Freppon was involved in a motorcycle accident several years ago, and the once avid sportsman was determined to stay physically active.

With the help of therapists from NMMC, he was able to water ski, using a sit ski, with outriggers for improved balance and stability.

After about half an hour on Boar’s Head Lake, Freppon was ready to go again.

“It was awesome,” Freppon said.

The Adaptive Water Ski clinic is held every year for individuals who are at least one year post spinal cord or traumatic brain injury, or who have other physical limitations.

They must also have a doctor’s release.

Therapists follow closely on a jet ski, to assist if needed.

Matt Carpenter, an occupational therapist, said the adaptive water ski clinic is fun, not only for the participants, but also for the therapists who help out.

“We are hoping they find some type of enjoyment, a lot aren’t able to participate in things they once did, so we hope this provides an outlet for them to see there are some activities they can participate in despite injuries they may have now,” Carpenter said.

The clinic is also a huge confidence booster.

“Come on out and try it out it is fun,” said Freppon.

The Adaptive Water Ski Clinic has been taking place for more than twenty years.

