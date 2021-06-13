Columbus police investigate a shooting at La Quinta hotel

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are investigating a shooting in a hotel over the weekend.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, hotel guests at the La Quinta Hotel reported a 16-year-old juvenile suffering a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

Police tell us the incident started after an altercation at the hotel involving minors who were guests of someone else.

“There was an argument over something there in the group, and one person shot another. At this time, we are still investigating the incident but believe we are searching for another juvenile, said Police Chief Fred Shelton.

WCBI will release updated information as it becomes available.