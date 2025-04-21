Columbus police investigate after-prom party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an after-prom party shooting this past weekend.

The gunfire happened at the Columbus Fairgrounds, just off Highway 69, on Saturday night.

A CPD spokesman says there were no injuries.

However, three vehicles were hit by bullets.

Investigators are still trying to determine who led to the gunfire.

Officers did not have an estimate of how many people were at the party, but there was a crowd when the shooting started.

Columbus High School had its prom on Saturday night. The facility was being rented at the time of the incident, but not by the school.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Columbus police. You can also use the P3 Tips app.