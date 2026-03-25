Thursday will be the warmest

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much warmer for the end of the week!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another comfortable night. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will be building back in by the morning.

THURSDAY: Those clouds early in the morning will clear out by the afternoon, allowing for plenty of sun. Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the upper 80s. Lows will fall into the upper 50s. Staying pleasant.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures are going to be staying for the end of the week. Low to middle 80s are going to be expected. Another strong front will come through. Heavier clouds will be present. There will be a very isolated rain chance too. Lows will drop into the middle 40s.