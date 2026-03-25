Legislation discusses 2% food and beverage tax implement for Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Legislation is on the floor right now for a proposal for the Town of Ackerman to implement a 2% tax on all prepared foods and beverages.

Representative Joey Hood (R-Ackerman) and Senator Bart Williams (R-Starkville) have both introduced legislation for the Town of Ackerman to levy a 2% tax. The tax would go toward tourism and recreation throughout the town.

If approved, the proposal would be voted on by the residents in Ackerman. And if approved by residents, it would go into effect after the resolution is sent to the Department of Revenue.

The town plans to utilize the money for the new Ackerman Sportsplex and all parks within the city limits of Ackerman.

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