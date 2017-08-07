Columbus Police Investigating Home Invasion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Columbus Police are searching for two men who broke into an East Columbus Home.

Just after 3:00 AM Monday, officers answered a possible disturbance call at a home on Read Drive.

A female resident said she was lying in her bed with her 2 children when she heard a noise.

She reported that two men dressed in all black with their faces covered came down the hall yelling “CPD”.

The men entered her room. One of them fired a weapon, then both ran out.

No one was hurt, and Columbus Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information should call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.