Columbus police investigating homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.

A spokesperson says the victim was found in the 200 block of 11th Avenue South.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has not identified the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

