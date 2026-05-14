MDOC staff celebrated in honor of National Police Week

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Department of Corrections staff are being celebrated in honor of National Police Week.

The Noxubee County Community Work Center held a Staff Appreciation Day.

Local and state leaders, including Macon Mayor Freddie Poindexter, State Senator Rod Hickman, Commissioner Burl Cain, and Deputy Commissioner Nathan Blevins, stopped by to help recognize staff by sharing words of encouragement, personal letters, and presenting a Commissioner’s Coin.

MDOC employees serve in various roles, including maintaining safety and security within the prison and assisting with the rehabilitation of inmates.

National Police Week is observed from May 10th through the 16th.

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