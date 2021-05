COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting this evening.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says around 5 PM officers got a call about shots fired near Country Air Apartments.

That’s located just off Lehmberg Road.

A short time later a car that was shot up arrived at the hospital with a gunshot victim.

That person’s condition is unknown, at this time.

No arrest has been made.