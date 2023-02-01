Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today.

The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery.

Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department.

He was credited with hiring more officers, getting more vehicles, and improving equipment.

Watkins leaves his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

