Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects.

The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun.

Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was “…an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us,” according to a press release.

It was difficult to identify the suspects because they wore heavy clothing and masks.

If you have any information on this investigation or who the suspects may be, contact the Columbus Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers. You can also use the P# Tips app.

Chief Daughtry also added this to his statement: “To the veterans that have served and protected us, I pledge to you the full strength and resources of the Columbus Police Department. We have called in all of our team, and we are actively working this case with every person, every skill, and every tool we have. We are canvassing the area and working the streets. This incident angers me, and I don’t apologize for that.”