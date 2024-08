COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make an arrest in a stabbing investigation.

37-year-old Jarvis Jennings is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

CPD says officers were called to the 3200 block of Highway 50 East this past Saturday afternoon.

No other details were released about the incident.

A bond has not been set for Jennings.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.