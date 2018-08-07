Columbus Police rule child death on Fox Run Curve an accident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police have closed the investigation into a situation where a 15-month-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

CPD has determined the tragic event was an accident.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 15-month-old Colton Hertrick died at a family home on Fox Run Curve. Police were at the scene within 2 minutes of the 911 call, Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Chief Shelton says a family member was moving a car when the child was hit.

Columbus Police, the Coroner’s office and Columbus Air Force Base office of Office of Special Investigations worked the incident together, because the child’s father is in the Air Force, assigned to CAFB.

A CAFB spokesman released a statement saying, “This is a tragic moment for this family. We extend our love, support and respect to them during this time.”