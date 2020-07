COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a missing person case.

39-year-old James Ryan Taylor was last seen on July 14th in jeans, a white t-shirt, and tennis shoes.

Investigators say he was in his car which is a Silver 2011 Ford Fiesta.

Taylor has tattoos on both arms and his leg and short brown hair.

CPD’s criminal investigations division is investigating and asking anyone with information to give them a call at 662-244-3552.