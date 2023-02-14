Columbus police still searching for girl missing since Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no word from a missing Columbus girl.
15-year-old Tralasha Jones did not show up for school Monday. She was last seen walking on 6th Avenue North in Columbus, Friday, February 10. She is considered a missing person.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI News that he hopes she is safe.
When last seen, Tralasha was wearing khakis, her school uniform shirt, and a black bubble coat.
If you know where Tralasha Jones is, call Columbus Police at (662) 244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800) 530-7151.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter