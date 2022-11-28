Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state.

The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department.

The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN radio network.

That network was put in place after Hurricane Katrina to standardize emergency communications across the state during natural disasters and other emergencies.

City leaders in Columbus have been wanting to update the police radios for a few years now, but money was the issue.

But after unrelated discussions with the Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission, it was discovered that there was about $150,000 set aside for the city in a Mississippi Department of Public Safety Fund.

“I mean it’s frustrating in one way that we didn’t know it, but we’re also grateful that it’s there, and had not been spent. Because there are a few different areas that we can spend the money on. Radios are one of them; one of the things we’ll have to do is when we make the request for the money, it will go through an approval process,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The city is looking to buy 45 handheld radios, 30 car-based units, and a new 911 base station.

The new system will also allow them more direct communication with the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office.

