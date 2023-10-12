Columbus’ Propst Park renovation plans get financial boost

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans to renovate Propst Park in Columbus get a financial boost.

At a work session, the Columbus City Council voted to accept a bid for a $3 million bond package that would help pay for proposed improvements to the city’s largest park.

The same plan had been rejected after Mayor Keith Gaskin broke a 3-3 tie last Friday at a special call meeting.

Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens had raised concerns over the interest rate, and the fact that no local banks had submitted proposals.

The loan proposal presented to the council came with a 5.35% interest rate over 10 years.

The measure passed on a 4-2 vote, with Mickens voting to accept the bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter