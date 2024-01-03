Columbus Public Information Officer submits resignation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city official resigns amid an ongoing dispute about his pay.

Public Information Officer Joe Dillon submitted his two week notice to Mayor Keith Gaskin today.

Dillion has worked for the city for about eight years as a PIO.

He also did what he believed to be contract work for the city after the 2019 tornado. The city received money from FEMA because of his work.

When Dillon asked to be paid for that time, the city says it cannot find an agreed upon hourly rate was in the city council minutes.

That dispute is still not resolved.

The city council could discuss the issue tonight at its meeting.