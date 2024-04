HS Baseball Playoffs: Saltillo drops game one to Ridgeland

Saltillo baseball fell 7-3 to Ridgeland in round one of the 6A playoffs.

Ridgeland went up 3-0 early and the Tigers would never lessen the deficit.

The two teams are back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday in Ridgeland. Saltillo must win the game to stay alive.