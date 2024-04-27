HS Softball Playoffs: Hamilton forces decisive game three with Calhoun City

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Hamilton softball faced a win-or-go-home second game against Calhoun City and dominated, winning 10-0 in five innings to force a decisive game three.

The Lions got out to a quick two run lead in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two RBI triple off the bat of Neelie Stahl.

Calhoun City kept the two run deficit until the Lion offense exploded in the fourth. The Lions cruised to the run rule win forcing a must win game three for both sides.

Game three is set for 6 PM on Monday at Calhoun City.