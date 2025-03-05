Columbus receives science grant from Main Street America

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Main Street is the latest recipient of the Science Discovery on Main Street Grant.

The $12,500 grant from Main Street America aims to help the Main Street community inspire curiosity through creating engaging science-inspired attractions, events, and activities.

Through the Science Discovery on Main Street grant program, Main Street Columbus will explore unique aspects of our community concerning science.

Executive Director of Main Street Columbus, Barbara Bigelow says the funds will provide opportunities to collaborate, learn, and share experiences with other Main Street communities throughout the nation.

Main Street America was founded in 1989 and has worked to restore and revitalize historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through place-based economic development and community preservation.

