Columbus recreation committee develops ball park guidelines

Baseball and softball players can head back to the dugout as early as June 1st. But there are some new ground rules.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Restart Columbus Recreation and Park Committee have been working to get teams back on the field this summer.

The goal was to keep players and their fans safe.

- Advertisement -

Baseball and softball players can head back to the dugout as early as June 1. But there are some new ground rules.

Lowndes County Recreation Director, Roger Short said there will be added regulations for equipment cleaning, physical contact between teams, spectators, and even concessions.

“Most of these kids are going to have their own bats to start with. We’ll make sure on the helmets if they’re used by more than one child then we’re going to make sure we’ve got some way to wipe them down and clean them up,” said Short.

Shorts said switching balls between innings was also advised.

“It’s on us. We’re in charge of those children and it’s on us to make sure those children are in a safe environment and that’s what their parents expect of us,” said Short.

“We don’t want no one to get sick out there while they’re active,” said Columbus Mayor Robert Smith. “We want them to have a good time but at the same time we’re concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of the kids out there.”

Smith said facilities for team ball should be available beginning May 19.

“You can’t have more than 20 people at a time on the field. For the parents, if you bring your kid to practice you must sit in your vehicle until the practice is over or you can drop your kids off,” said Mayor Smith.

Smith said although the committee drafted a tentative schedule for the season, they must wait for Governor Tate Reeves’ orders.

“If the Governor doesn’t make a decision that league play can begin by June 15, then 9 times out of 10 we’ve just got it to cancel the season,” said Smith.

But hopefully, teams would be able to play ball this summer.

“We want the kids to have fun, we’re trying everything we can. We want to salvage the season for these kids,” said Short.

Official games begin June 15.

A meeting next week could finalize the guidelines.