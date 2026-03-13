Columbus remembers Dixie Butler Casteel

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus has lost one of its most dedicated supporters of education, the arts, and historic preservation.

Dixie Butler Casteel passed away on Wednesday.

Miss Dixie and her first husband, Carl Butler, were longtime educators in Columbus Public Schools.

She helped start Columbus’s annual Arts ‘n Antiques Show and Sale, and their home, Temple Heights, was a mainstay on the Columbus Spring Pilgrimage for more than 40 years.

Even after she sold the home, she continued to stay active in historic preservation in the city and worked with the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation.

She also donated the money to commission the statue of Tennessee Williams that now sits in front of the Tennessee Williams Birthplace Welcome Center in Columbus.

In recent years, Miss Dixie remarried to Tommy Casteel of Columbus.

Final arrangements are incomplete at this time.

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