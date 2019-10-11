Columbus residents affected by Kerr McGee plant contamination hold protest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly two decades ago hundreds of Columbus residents were affected by the contamination stemming from the Kerr McGee Plant.

Fast forward to Friday, many of those individuals still haven’t received any money. Now they’re voicing their frustrations.

A March for Justice took Thursday afternoon on 14th Avenue North.

The group protesting said they feel like they’ve been forgotten about.

Many of them have dealt with health issues due to the toxic chemicals from the plant.

“We want to see justice, we want to see justice,” said Eric Collins, organizer of the event. “We want to see it before we pass. We need that right now, we don’t need to wait no longer, we need to get paid right now. Justice right now.”

The group wrote a letter to attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood expressing their concerns about this unresolved issue.

This marks the second year the group has held a rally demanding to get paid.

Collins said they will continue to voice their concerns until this issue gets resolved.