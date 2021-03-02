Columbus residents worry for the safety of the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent events are a cause of concern for some Columbus residents.

Events have unfolded on the southside of Columbus, most note-able is the shooting that happened yesterday.

People within the community tell us they are somewhat fearful of more things happening and simply want things to be solved and to ultimately see a change.

“Well after living here in Columbus all my life I’ve never been close to anything like this before and it’s shaken me a little bit I was not raised around guns even though I am a firm believer in the second amendment. We all need to be able to protect ourselves,” said Susan Mckay, Columbus Resident. “Families get out and they walk all the time and they ride bikes and they walk their dogs and so we’re a real close-knit area over here and all of us you know respect each other and care about each other so this has just really been an eye-opener.”

“The dog walkers are out just a little bit, but they’re not walking their dogs like they were before so I know it has shaken a lot of people in the community,” said McKay.

“We need to figure out what we can do for the city and the county possibly to work together with the sheriff’s office and police department because our police department is short-handed and a lot of people are new,” said McKay.

Information on the shooting is still being investigated and we will get the information out as soon as possible.