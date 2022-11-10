Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program.

This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag.

U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their keynote speaker.

Kelly is a veteran, having served for more than 30 years with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

He is currently the first Congressman for Mississippi’s First District.

