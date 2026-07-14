Columbus Rotary Club’s new President looks to expand Rotary’s mission and membership in Lowndes Co.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Rotary Club is a local organization with an international presence and a commitment to service.

The Rotary Club of Columbus is one of the state’s larger clubs, and it has expanded its reach. Local member Jimmy Parker was recently selected as District Governor.

The club’s new president, Jeremy Bandre, is looking to expand Rotary’s mission and membership in Lowndes County.

Bandre wants to reach out to attract some younger members to help keep the club going, and he has some ideas that may help.

“It’s going to have to start with the ‘4-Way Test’ and the ‘5th Way’, ‘Is it fun?’ We’re going to have to have a good time, and I think if you get a group of people together with common interests to help the community, I think it’ll just naturally work,” said Jeremy.

The Rotary Club of Columbus also honored one of our own today, Chief Videographer Ronny Smith, who was presented with the Rotary Media Partner of the Year award.

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