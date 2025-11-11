Columbus teacher arrested on drug and traffic charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teacher is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Lowndes County.

Deputies say 33-year-old Ryan Ricoh Bogan was pulled over Monday for driving without headlights or tag lights.

Investigators say they found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other controlled substances in his vehicle.

Bogan, a teacher with the Columbus Municipal School District, was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a single count of Possession of Paraphernalia, and two traffic violations.

The case is still under investigation.