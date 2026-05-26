Nearly 2 decades after double murder in North Carolina, suspect arrested 3,000 miles away

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that the suspect in an infamous North Carolina double murder has been arrested after nearly two decades, some 3,000 miles from where the killings took place, authorities said.

Johnny Steven Talbert, 43, was taken into custody Thursday in Port Angeles, Washington, according to the Concord Police Department. Talbert faces two charges of first-degree murder and another for armed robbery, police said. He is currently jailed without bond in Washington and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Concord police called the arrest “a major cold case breakthrough.” It came almost 18 years after Donna Barnhardt, 59, and Darrell Noles, 44, were shot and killed at the city’s Sun Drop Bottling Company facility on June 13, 2008. The unsolved case became known as the “Sun Drop Murders,” as detectives were unable to locate a suspect before now.

Barnhardt worked as an office manager at the bottling company, police said, and Noles was at the facility that day to apply for a job. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe the gunman fatally shot both of them, stole money from the facility’s front office, and fled the area.

A composite sketch of a possible suspect was released several months after the murders using physical descriptions provided by witnesses who said they saw a man leaving the site of the shooting on foot. Police said investigators received numerous tips but still could not find him.

Detectives continued to submit evidence for testing as new technology developed in the years that followed the murders. Late last year, police said they finally reached a break in the case.

“Through a meticulous reexamination of evidence and the pursuit of previously undeveloped leads, detectives uncovered critical information that ultimately led to Talbert’s arrest,” Concord police said in a statement.

Concord police shared their findings with the Port Angeles Police Department in December, and traveled to Port Angeles on May 18. Concord police stressed the investigation remains active and said they would not be releasing additional information “to protect the integrity of the case and pursuit of justice for Donna and Darrell.”

Barnhardt’s thanked the police department “for its dedication, professionalism, and perseverance” in a statement to CBS affiliate WBTV.

“For nearly two decades, investigators and supporting personnel demonstrated an unwavering commitment to seeking answers and pursuing justice. Their persistence, integrity, and tireless efforts ensured this case was never forgotten,” the statement said. “The resolution of this investigation has brought long-awaited answers and a measure of peace to our family. While time cannot erase loss or hardship, we are deeply grateful for the compassion, diligence, and determination shown throughout this process.”

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