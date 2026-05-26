Suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars in merchandise in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to find a suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Tupelo business.

Tupelo Police were called to The Fox’s Den in the 1200 block of South Gloster Street around three am, March 22.

At least one suspect had broken the glass at the front entrance of the building, gone inside, and taken items from the building.

The picture here was captured on security video.

According to the owner, around $4,000 of merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information on this case should call Tupelo Police or use the P3 Tips app to alert Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi. Crime Stoppers’ 800 tip line is temporarily down.

Information leading to an arrest in this case could be worth up to $2,000.

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