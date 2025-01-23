Columbus to host annual Market Street Festival in a different place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For its 29th Anniversary, Columbus’ Market Street Festival is going back to its roots.

Organizers are planning to consolidate the festival’s attractions in the area of the historic Market Street, what is now 5th Street South.

For many years now, the festival has sprawled across much of the Downtown district, closing off several streets, including Main Street, to traffic from Friday until Sunday.

This year, Main Street and Points North will remain open.

Organizers say the move will make the event more walkable, and it will make it easier for businesses along Main Street to stay open and take advantage of having more customers in town.

“So, we’re just going to take it back to its roots. We are not shrinking the footage in any way. We have a couple of areas that we block off for two full days during Market Street currently. We’re going to use those areas, and we’re going to open up Main Street,” said

This year’s festival will also be a day shorter. The Market Street committee is eliminating the Friday night events and moving all of the activities to Saturday.

