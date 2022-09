Columbus Ward 4 council members host community meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Ward 4 council members are hosting a community meeting tonight.

It is happening tonight at 6 p.m.

It will be at the Sims Scott Center.

Councilman Pierre Beard Sr. is inviting those in Ward 4 to come by to talk about what is happening in their neighborhoods.

