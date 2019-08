COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus’ Ward 4 City Council seat will be empty just a little longer.

Kedgra Gray Gibbs and Pierre D,. Beard Senior came out on top of the crowded field of 6 candidates, but neither of them had the necessary majority to win outright.

The Ward 4 seat has been vacant since former Councilman Frederick Jackson resigned last month.

The run-off is scheduled for September 10th.