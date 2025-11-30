Columbus was filled with shoppers on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Downtown Columbus was filled with shoppers on Saturday afternoon.

Several families came out to see what local businesses had to offer for “Small Business Saturday.”

Small Business Saturday is an annual shopping day, and it takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

It was created to encourage customers to support small local businesses during the busy holiday season.

Sales Associate at Ali Kats Boutique Marlie Tolleson said, days like this mean a lot for small businesses.

“Small business Saturday helps us keep our doors open, and it prevents us from having to compete with larger chain stores.” said It also helps us build relationships with the community. We might not have everything that larger chain stores have, but we still have great clothing to offer right here in Columbus.”

Tolleson tells WCBI, over 60 customers shopped at Ali Kats Boutique on Small Business Saturday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X