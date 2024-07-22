Columbus woman accused of nearly running over law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of nearly hitting several law enforcement officers with her car.

Tavarria Carter, 25, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of felony fleeing.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says there was a fight at Waffle House late Saturday night.

A deputy and a Columbus police officer tried breaking up the altercation.

Carter is accused of jumping into her car and driving away, nearly hitting the two officers.

Hawkins tells WCBI that Carter almost drove head-on into another deputy’s vehicle.

A pursuit ended in east Columbus on Dowdle Street.

Carter remains in the Lowndes County jail.