Columbus woman crowned Miss Volunteer America

Hannah Perrigin says hard work, a strong support system and her Christian faith prepared her for the journey

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman now has a national stage to share her platform and promote a pageant that is more that just a beauty competition.

Hannah Perrigin was crowned Miss Volunteer America last weekend during the national pageant in Jackson, Tennessee. Perrigin grew up in Columbus, raised by a single mom and was taught to pursue her dreams and work hard.

She is the second Miss Volunteer America. The pageant not only promotes physical beauty. but also honors women who volunteer in their communities. It also promotes service, leadership and compassion.

Perrigin says her time as Miss Volunteer Mississippi was preparation for the upcoming year as the title holder.

“Thankfully as Miss Mississippi Volunteer my team had prepared me to win a national title so for the eleven months serving as a state title holder, while I traveled and spoke to many individuals I will continue to do that as Miss Volunteer America but now I have the country as my platform which is incredible, I will travel anywhere I can, I think we’re on the books, to travel to Alaska in October, and so the opportunities are truly endless when you receive this crown because of the nationals team, your wish is their command so I will work hard to make sure this organization has the exposure it deserves,” Perrigin said.

