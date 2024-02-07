Comeback falls short for Ole Miss men’s basketball at South Carolina

Ole Miss men’s basketball came up short against No. 15 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, losing 68-65.

The Gamecocks came out of the gates on fire early, shooting 62% from the field and going 7-14 from beyond the arc in the first half. Ole Miss went into the break trailing 43-31.

Allen Flanigan helped the Rebels storm back in the second with 16 points, finishing with 26 on the night. Ole Miss pulled within three points at the under-eight-minute timeout but could never take the lead.

The Rebels got a crucial stop with less than 10 seconds left keeping the game at a three-point deficit. Matthew Murrell pushed the tempo and fired a wild shot, hoping for a foul but there was no call.

Ole Miss drops its second straight game falling to 18-5 overall and 5-5 in SEC play.

Chris Beard’s team has a bye this weekend before hitting the road again to take on Kentucky on February 13th.

