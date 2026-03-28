Comedy show comes to West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point native returned home with the goal to give people a “good laugh.”

Event organizer James Harris and others planned the “Laugh Out Loud Comedy” show.

The event will feature three nationally known comedians, including the host Degario “Double D” Turner.

The first 30 people to attend will get in free at the Civic Center on Friday, March 27.

“Just come relax and enjoy. So much going on this world right now…They need the laughter. They can expect everything, hilarious, funny, natural, just silly, just all over the place, political. We’re going to do everything tonight… I just want to make people smile,” said Double D.

Comedian Steve Brown is the headliner.

The show starts at 8 PM, but doors open at 7.

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