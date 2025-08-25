Comfortable Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A much more comfortable, and dry air mass has moved in, pushing away the summer heat as a trough sits over us. This is an area of upper level low pressure that will keep funneling in cooler temps through the week.

TODAY: Highs in the upper 80s under a sunny sky, with a refreshing breeze from the north!

TONIGHT: Some clouds and showers will build in from the north, and mainly affect areas north of 82 overnight. Lows in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Very tricky forecast, clouds look to hang on for a lot of the day as more cool air arrives after morning showers dry up. Highs generally limited to the low 80s, but temps could end up several degrees cooler depending on the clouds. Most of the rain should be light and limited to the morning hours. Clouds should begin to break up mid afternoon.