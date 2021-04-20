Commissioner of the Miss. Dep. of Public Safety spoke with Columbus Rotary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -From patrolling the state roads to carrying out exams for drivers, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety has one mission.

To keep Mississippians safe.

Under this agency, new officers are trained, investigators work with city and county law officers and forensic investigations are carried out.

Sean Tindell is the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

In Columbus today, he told members of the Columbus Rotary Club that the agency is growing, adding new departments to the law officers already under the public safety umbrella.

“It’s a large agency. We currently have 10. We are going to add Capitol Police, MDOT Enforcement Division come over so at that point we will have 12 different divisions,” said Sean Tindell. “But they are all law enforcement pubic safety-minded working together with a common mission to make Mississippi a safer place.”

Tindell has been on the job for almost a year. He oversees more than 1,100 employees statewide.