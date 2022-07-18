Community Benefit Committee Gala will be helping some kids this holiday season

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They’re calling it a party with a purpose. The organizers of the Community Benefit Committee Gala say proceeds from the event will help them make the holiday season a little brighter for some children in Lowndes County.

The group plans to adopt all of the children in the foster care system in Lowndes County this Christmas.

Community Benefit Committee volunteers will purchase gifts and other necessities. They want to make sure children who won’t be with their families during the holiday season have all their needs met – and get their wishes fulfilled.

“For Christmas each year we adopt foster kids in the miles County. And this is throughout all of mounds County. And so we try to make sure that each foster child has Christmas. And so that can be with bikes, toys, gift cards, whatever we can do to help put a smile on those kids faces,” said Janie Shields, Community Benefit Committee.

This year’s Community Benefit Committee Gala is this Friday at 7:00 pm at the Trotter Convention Center.

You can purchase tickets at the door or contact Lt. Rhonda Sanders at Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to buy them in advance.