Community center dedicated to 90-year-old Boy Scout mentor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 90-year-old Mississippi man who has spent his life mentoring Boy Scouts now has a community center named in his honor. Rush Gordon wore his Eagle Scout uniform to the opening of the Rush Gordon Multi-Purpose Center at George Reese Courts development in Meridian earlier this week. The Meridian Star reports that Gordon said he lives by one simple motto: Always do something positive. The building, a Meridian Housing Authority community center, hasn’t been used in more than 20 years. It now has a meeting space, kitchen, laundry room and an office for the property manager.