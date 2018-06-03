Community on Edge After Couple Found Dead

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man and woman were found dead in their home Friday night.

More than 48-hours later, investigators still don’t know how the couple died.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said it was hard for he and deputies to even enter the house on Toxish Road because of the smell and practically impossible to determine the cause of death on the scene.

He said the bodies had been there for days, something not sitting well with neighbors.

- Advertisement -

Martha Clenney moved from Memphis to rural Pontotoc County, to get away.

“It’s so quiet and nice and pretty, and secluded, but hey it happens everywhere, we found out, because there it is,” Clenney said, referring to the crime scene across the road from her house.

“Even when I was in memphis I didn’t see yellow tape around a house,” Clenney said.

Beyond this locked gate, a crime scene, and few answers coming from investigators, who were called out here after neighbor Mike Gillen said he discovered something wrong Friday night, he said he checked on the couple because he hadn’t seen them in over a week.

“Flies just all over that thing, you know, flies coming out of the house, you know, I knew something was going on then.”

Gillen said the house door was open, he took a few steps inside and saw someone had died in the bedroom, he ran out and called 9-1-1, you can see from a neighbors yard that the bedroom windows are now open.

“Bugs flying, you know, ooh. it was pitiful, because you know, they had been dead several days,” Gillen said.

Meanwhile Clenney said she can’t sleep, she’s worried and wondering what happened.

“I don’t know, I wish I did know. I would love to know what’s going on.”

The Sheriff said they’re treating this as a homicide but don’t have any suspects at this time, he said autopsy results will likely be in Monday morning.

He’s still not releasing the names of the deceased.