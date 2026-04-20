Community honors Juanita Floyd for decades of service in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Juanita Floyd is the recipient of this year’s Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award. That honor honor is given to a community member during the annual fundraising dinner for the Regional Rehab Center.

Floyd is senior vice president of finance and administration for the CREATE Foundation. She joined CREATE forty one years ago, and helps donors who want to leave a legacy through the CREATE Foundation.

Recipients of the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award are chosen for their contribution to the local community. Floyd says she is honored and humbled to receive the award.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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