Community meeting to discuss addressing food insecurity in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services has announced that it will resume SNAP benefits for the month of November, but only up to 65% of the monthly amount will be paid out, and we are already nearly 2 weeks into the month.

Several Starkville and Oktibbeha County area groups are coming together Tuesday evening to find ways to help those still in need of food assistance.

Bridgeway Church in Starkville is hosting Bridge the Gap.

Starkville Strong, Better Together, the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District, and Bridgeway are coming together to develop plans for how organizations and individuals can come together to feed those in need.

They are inviting the public to come, learn more and provide input.

That meeting will be at 6:00 Tuesday, Nov. 11th at Bridgeway Church on North Jackson Street in Starkville