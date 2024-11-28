Community members celebrate Thanksgiving at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community members celebrated Thanksgiving at Sim Scott Park on Thursday, Nov. 28.

For 17 years, event organizer Mary James and her family have been giving back to the community by hosting a Thanksgiving meal.

Anyone was welcome to get a plate full of food and desserts.

James says they know many people may struggle during the holiday season, so they want to make sure everyone gets a chance to eat and give thanks.

“This makes me feel wonderful because I like to give back,” James said. “Growing up undeserved me, and now…We like to give back and make sure that everybody knows that God loves them. It’s just a touch of love.”

James says they hope to host the event next year as well.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.