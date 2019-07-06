Community members come together to celebrate history of Crawford

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)- An Old School Reunion kicked off today in Crawford.

Community members of all ages came together to celebrate the towns history.

Looking back on the past can bring memories, laughter, and a-lot of history.

Crawford was a population of roughly 600 people,and many grew up watching the town change and grow.

On Saturday, the community hosted an Old School Reunion to remember the good times.

” So many people came from out of town, and it’s been a big celebration for all of this people in Crawford,” said Mayor Deane Parson.

Parson says the town is so close she considers everyone to be like family.

Community members came together to enjoy food, music, and stories from Frazier White Jr.

White is the oldest living citizen in Crawford.

At 92 years old, he saw stores, motels, restaurants, and schools come and go.

After living here his whole life, White is know as a local legend.

” Many of them know me, but I don’t know some of them, ” said White.

And some say it’s Mr. White’s stories that inspire the younger generation.

“I hope they grow up and first of all have a love for this place,” said White.

“They’ll know what what we are trying to teach them so they can go back and show their children,” said Parson.

Parson hopes events like this can keep bringing the community closer together.

“Be like we used to be, try to be. So we’re just showing them how we can be faithful and fellowship with everybody,” said Parson.

This was the first year for the Old School Reunion. Event organizers plan for another next year.