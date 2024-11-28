Community members feed the people while honoring a legacy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community and city leaders are doing their part to ensure Columbus’s citizens have a happy Thanksgiving while also honoring the legacy of those who have poured into the community.

The annual “Thanksgiving Feed the People Campaign” at the Elks Lodge ensured hot meals were available to anyone who needed them this Thanksgiving.

Event coordinator Sherry Ellis says it’s always about serving the community, but this year, it has an even greater purpose.

For Over 20 years, Mrs. Annie Barry held the event before she died in 2021.

After her passing, Ellis and Johnny Hampton took over, but when Hampton died earlier this year, Ellis knew she wanted to keep their legacy alive.

“I got some big shoes to fill. It is such a blessing to do this. Before Mrs. Annie Barry passed, she told me to keep it going,” Ellis said. “And of course, Mr. Johnny Hampton fed the community for so many years himself so, giving back to the community is what they were about. They were always giving to the community. It didn’t have to be a special occasion, it didn’t have to be Thanksgiving for them to feed the community.”

Mr. Hampton’s daughters, Javonna and Brittany Hampton say they continue to serve the community because it is one of the principles their father instilled in them when they were growing up.

“He was very passionate about community service and taught us a lot about that when he was here,” Javonna said. “It fulfills me to be able to continue to do this in honor of him because I know it’s something that he would want us to be a part of. It makes me happy to know that he had an impact beyond what I was able to realize, to know that that lives on and for people to know who we are just because of him and to be able to tell us some of the things that he’s done or share stories with us about the way that he has impacted or inspired people even, it means a lot to me.”

“It would be such a dishonor to not do something so amazing like this in his honor because he does care about the community,” Brittany said. “(We) can’t let the legacy die, we have to keep it going. He kept it going for Mrs. Barry, so we’re gonna keep it going for him and Mrs. Barry, and hopefully our kids after that.”

Over 300 plates of food were given out here and they plan to keep honoring the legacy of the late Annie Barry and Johnny Hampton.

Hampton’s daughters say they hope to inspire others to give back to others, and especially inspire the next generation.

Ellis says she hopes to see more people serving the community next year.

