Community members host feeding in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) A local nonprofit organization is stepping up to help the community.

The turning it around organization held a community feeding.

This allowed people to enjoy a free meal.

Some of the food at this event included chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and even dessert.

One of the Servers of the feeding Vanessa Walker says this was all to help the community during a time of need.

You know something, we are going through a lot.” said Walker. “A lot of people are having some trying times so they came to us to see if they can provide meals for our tenants. we welcomed them because it is always good to partner with other people and so we are just glad to have them and just having a free meal, it is just a welcome thing for us.”

Over 300 people were served at the feeding.

