Prairie Opportunity hosts Community Action Day in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Prairie Opportunity is a name that’s familiar to many in the area, but they may not be familiar with what the organization has to offer.

The folks at Prairie Opportunity decided to do something about that.

Today, they hosted a Community Action Day to showcase the services they provide.

They also invited other area agencies and businesses to join them, so people could get a better view of the resources available in the area.

The event also helps the group identify gaps in services that may need attention.

Prairie Opportunity does a lot, but they have one main goal: helping people become more self-sufficient.

“Our community service block grant, our CSBG, allows us to assist with education, tuition, nutrition, housing, mortgage, and just a whole lot of different things, including medication. If you’ve got a client who can’t afford their medication, that’s a service that we can provide. If you are a student at the university and need help with books, we can assist you with purchasing books. We can assist you with purchasing job uniforms. Just a host of different things, but you have to come in and bring the documentation. You have to qualify, and once you qualify, we provide you with all the services you qualify for, and whatever we can get you that will help you become self-sufficient, because that’s the goal of the agency, to put you in a position where you become self-sufficient,” said Interim Executive Director of Prairie Opportunity, Tomeka Rhine.

Today’s event wasn’t all business. There was food and lots of fun activities for the kids, including a bounce house and games.

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